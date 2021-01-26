Everett man charged in death of daughter's boyfriend

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Everett man was charged with second-degree murder Monday, nearly two years after shooting and killing a 21-year-old man who had been dating his daughter, according to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Charles Heller, 49, is accused of shooting Dustyn Hunt in February 2019, after becoming angry that his 20-year-old daughter, Lauryn Heller, tried to sneak Hunt into her room for the night, the Seattle Times reported. When he knocked on the door to check on the two, he was armed; Hunt was not.