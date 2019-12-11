Evening of shopping benefit

The downtown Fairfield boutique, No. 299, located at 11 Unquowa Road (to the right of the old Community Theater), will hold an evening of shopping to benefit The Center for Family Justice (CJF), helping to provide safety and security to local families and individuals experiencing trauma and abuse, on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5-9 p.m.

No. 299 will donate 20% of the evening’s proceeds to benefit CFJ.