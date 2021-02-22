Even low levels of air pollution can increase heart, lung risks in older adults

Long-term exposure to air pollution, even at low levels, can increase the risk for heart and lung disease in older adults, new research shows.
The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, found exposure to three types of air pollutants was responsible for thousands of hospitalizations in the U.S. each year. Even at levels below national safety standards, the exposure was linked to an increased risk for heart and lung problems such as heart attacks, strokes, irregular heartbeats and pneumonia in people 65 or older.