Evacuations ordered near fire burning in San Francisco hill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Fire officials say they have ordered people to evacuate homes along five blocks near a fire burning on a hill.

Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter says evacuations were ordered Friday for the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of Dakota Street and the 1500 and 1600 blocks of 23rd Street in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.

Baxter says crews are going door to door urging people to evacuate.

Video posted on social media shows a plume of dark smoke up in the area and people rushing out of nearby apartment buildings.