European Commission recommends Moldova gets candidate status

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm recommended on Friday granting Moldova — a tiny, non-NATO country that borders Ukraine — EU -candidate status, marking the beginning of its path to joining the 27-nation bloc that will be contingent on a series of key reforms.
The European Commission’s proposal was made on the same day that it recommended the same status be given to war-torn Ukraine, and it is conditional on Moldova enacting a series of reforms, such as the rule of law, cleaning up rampant corruption, and addressing human rights issues.