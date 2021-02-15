European Union asks Hungary to keep liberal radio on air

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The European Union's executive is urging Hungary's government to allow a liberal-leaning radio station to continue broadcasting after it went off the air Monday following a refusal by media authorities to extend its broadcast license.
During an online press conference of the European Commission on Monday, spokesman Christian Wigand confirmed the Commission had sent a letter to Hungary's permanent representation in Brussels on Friday expressing concerns over Klubradio, a commercial broadcaster in the capital of Budapest which went off the air on Monday after a capital court upheld a decision by Hungary's Media Council not to extend its license.