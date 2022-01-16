Ethiopian diaspora torn by ethnic tensions in Tigray war HELINA SELEMON, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2022 Updated: Jan. 16, 2022 3:17 a.m.
Negasi Beyene, who grew up in Mekele, the capital city of the Ethiopia's Tigray Region, holds a traditional Ethiopian flag Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Columbia, Md. Beyene, who works as a biostatistician near Washington, identifies as a human rights activist for Ethiopian unity. "My motto is, 'humanity before ethnicity.'"
FILE - Members of the Tigray diaspora in North America protest about their conflict with Ethiopia, near the State Department in Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. A war in Ethiopia erupted in November 2020 when a disagreement between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Tigray leaders broke out into violence after a dispute over elections.
FILE - People from Ethiopian and Eritrea, supporters of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, participate in a protest against the U.S. and other western countries' intervention in their country and calling for the immediate end to Ethiopia's ongoing internal conflict in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. A war in Ethiopia erupted in November 2020 when a disagreement between Prime Minister Abiy and Tigray leaders broke out into violence after a dispute over elections.
Thousands of miles away from the war in Ethiopia, the ethnic cracks have started to show in an Ethiopian church in Ohio, in a lawsuit between trustees and clergy.
The original trustees of the Holy Trinity Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Columbus have accused its clergy of switching the language of services from Amharic, the national language of Ethiopia, to Tigrinya, the language of the Tigray region. They say the clergy is taking sides in a war between Tigray leaders and the Amhara, allied with the Ethiopian government, with an estimated tens of thousands of dead.