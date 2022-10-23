Ethiopia takes Tigray town ahead of anticipated peace talks

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian and Eritrean forces took control of the historic town of Adwa in the embattled Tigray region, a humanitarian worker said Sunday, ahead of the start of anticipated peace talks between the warring parties.
Ethiopian and Eritrean military units captured Adwa on Saturday as Tigray forces retreated from the town after suffering “major losses," the aid worker told The Associated Press. An airstrike hit Adwa on Friday, causing an unspecified number of civilian causalities, according to the worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of safety concerns.