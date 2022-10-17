Ethiopia seeks to control Tigray airports, infrastructure

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian authorities said Monday they are aiming to get immediate control of airports and other infrastructure in the embattled Tigray region, a statement of war intentions as diplomats push for peace talks between the warring parties.
The statement by Ethiopia’s Government Communications Service came amid reports of intensified shelling by Ethiopian troops and allied forces fighting in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray. In recent days heavy clashes have been reported near the northwestern town of Shire, where an attack Friday killed a International Rescue Committee worker who was distributing aid.