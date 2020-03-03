Ethics Commission to hear ‘Terrible Timmy’ complaint Tuesday night

Former First Selectman Tim Herbst’s ethics complaint against an economic development commissioner who called him “Terrible Timmy” in a social media post will go to a hearing tonight.

Herbst filed the complaint against Marshall Marcus, alleging a violation of the town’s Code of Ethics. Specifically, Herbst alleges that Marcus violated Section 3 of Standards of Service in a post to the Facebook group Keep Trumbull Real.

Section 3 requires town officials to treat the public with courtesy and fairness. The hearing is scheduled for March 3 at 7 p.m. Herbst also alleges that Marcus violated state election law which prohibits advocating for or against candidates within 75 feet of a polling place.

The incident occurred on Election Day. Marcus, who was serving as a poll checker at Middlebrook school that day, had handed Herbst his ballot. The two had no other interaction, Herbst said. Later that morning Marcus posted the following:

“Terrible Timmy just picked up his ballot from me. Refused to return my greeting. Shook hands with Republicans only. Sure makes you want to vote for that family NOT.”

Herbst’s father, former Trumbull High Athletic Director Michael Herbst, was on the ballot as the GOP candidate for first selectman.

Depending on the outcome of the hearing, the commission could reprimand Marcus or potentially refer the matter to the state Elections Enforcement Commission.