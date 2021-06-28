Estranged Durst brother testifies: 'He'd like to murder me' BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 4:21 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estranged brother of Robert Durst, the real estate heir on trial in his best friend's slaying, reluctantly testified Monday that the two never got along and he feared his oldest sibling would kill him.
“He’d like to murder me,” Douglas Durst bluntly told jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court.