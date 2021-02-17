Estonia report: Russia bets on COVID-19 weakening the West

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s foreign intelligence agency said on Wednesday that Russia is counting on the COVID-19 pandemic to weaken unity in the West which will help Moscow gain a more prominent role in international affairs and lead to “declining Western influence on the global stage”.
The Kremlin believes that the pandemic will force the West to focus on domestic policy and economic problems and cause among other things populist and extremist movements to emerge, the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said in its annual report.