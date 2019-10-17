Eric Garner's mother urges repeal of NY police secrecy law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The mother of Eric Garner is urging New York lawmakers to repeal a law used to keep the disciplinary records of police officers, firefighters and correction officers confidential.

Gwen Carr says the law endangers New Yorkers. The 2014 chokehold death of her son became a rallying cry against police brutality.

Carr testified Thursday at a hearing in New York City on a legislative proposal to repeal the law.

She was joined by other mothers whose sons have died in police encounters. They argue the law shields officers with past misconduct from public accountability.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill has said he supports changing the law so the public is notified about officer discipline. Police unions oppose changes, arguing the release of such records could put the safety of officers at risk.