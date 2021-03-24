Erdogan urges investors to trust Turkey's economy, potential

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged foreign investors Wednesdays to have confidence in Turkey’s economy days after he fired his third central bank governor in less than two years, causing market upheaval.
Erdogan last week dismissed central bank head Naci Agbal, who had raised investor confidence and shored up the Turkish currency following a series of interest hikes, He replaced him with Sahap Kavcioglu, a banking professor who has argued for lower rates, in line with Erdogan’s economic thinking.