Enrollment at US community colleges plummets amid pandemic ANITA SNOW and COLLIN BINKLEY, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 12:05 p.m.
1 of7 Dinora Torres, a MassBay Community College student, poses with her four daughters on the front porch of their home, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Milford, Mass. From front left are daughters Davina, Alana and Hope, with Faith in Dinora's arms. At the college, applications for meal assistance scholarships have increased 80% since last year. Among the recipients is Torres, who said the program helped keep her enrolled. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Dinora Torres, MassBay Community College student, poses with her four daughters on the front porch of their home, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Milford, Mass. At the college, applications for meal assistance scholarships have increased 80% since last year. Among the recipients is Torres, a single mother of four daughters, who said the program helped keep her enrolled. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Peniella Irakoze poses for a photo on campus during a break from her part-time job at Phoenix College Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Phoenix. Irakoze is working through a list of more than 1,000 fellow students who didn’t return to Phoenix College this semester, calling to check how they’re doing during the coronavirus pandemic. The National Student Clearinghouse says enrollment at U.S. community colleges dropped 10% from fall 2019 to fall 2020 amid the pandemic. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Peniella Irakoze sits on campus during a break from her part-time job at Phoenix College Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Phoenix. Irakoze is working through a list of more than 1,000 fellow students who didn’t return to Phoenix College this semester, calling to check how they’re doing during the coronavirus pandemic. The National Student Clearinghouse says enrollment at U.S. community colleges dropped 10% from fall 2019 to fall 2020 amid the pandemic. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Stephanie Cruz Vazquez poses for photographs Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Phoenix. She said her severe anxiety was amplified so much by her virus concerns that she decided last year to take a year off from fashion design classes at Mesa Community College. She ended up infected with COVID-19 along with her parents. They all recovered and Cruz Vazquez now works for a local city council race campaign with plans to return to college this year. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Stephanie Cruz Vazquez poses for photographs Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Phoenix. She said her severe anxiety was amplified so much by her virus concerns that she decided last year to take a year off from fashion design classes at Mesa Community College. She ended up infected with COVID-19 along with her parents. They all recovered and Cruz Vazquez now works for a local city council race campaign with plans to return to college this year. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Dinora Torres, a MassBay Community College student, poses with her four daughters on the front porch of their home, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Milford, Mass. At the college, applications for meal assistance scholarships have increased 80% since last year. Among the recipients is Torres, who said the program helped keep her enrolled. From front left are daughters Davina, Alana and Hope, with Faith in Dinora's arms. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — Peniella Irakoze is cold calling a list of 1,001 fellow students who didn’t return to Phoenix College this semester, checking on how they’re managing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The calls have become a regular part of her job at a community college like others across the U.S. that have experienced significant enrollment declines as students face challenges with finances, family life and virtual learning.
Written By
ANITA SNOW and COLLIN BINKLEY