Emhoff to visit Poland and Germany amid rising antisemitism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to visit Poland and Germany later this month to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day and to hold meetings aimed at combatting rising antisemitism in the U.S. and around the world.
Emhoff, the first Jewish person to be married to one of the top two nationally elected U.S. officials, will visit Krakow, Poland, including a stop at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. He will then travel to Berlin join a meeting of European special envoys and coordinators working to combat antisemitism.