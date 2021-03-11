Emails show Georgia dorm contractor cut maintenance

ATLANTA (AP) — Emails obtained by a campus workers' group show that a contractor who runs dormitories at eight public universities in Georgia laid off workers and cut back on maintenance over the summer, raising questions about whether the company was violating its contract with the University System of Georgia at the same time it was complaining of financial stress.
The United Campus Workers of Georgia, a union that seeks to represent employees on all 26 public campuses in Georgia, says the system's struggle with Rhode Island-based Corvias shows the pitfalls of privatizing operations such as residence halls. Part of the Communication Workers of America, the union wants the system to avoid any future privatization deals, which would help guarantee jobs for university employees in the future.