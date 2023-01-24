Elon Musk: 'I had no ill motive' in tweet about Tesla buyout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to the stand for a third day Tuesday in a class-action lawsuit brought by Tesla investors who allege he misled them with a tweet about a deal that never happened, testifying that his intent had been to let his shareholders know he was considering a buyout.
The 51-year-old billionaire resumed — under the friendly questioning of his own lawyer, Alex Spiro — his staunch defense at a trial centering on two 2018 tweets indicating he had lined up the money to take Tesla private.