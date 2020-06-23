Electric co-op looks at funds to expand broadband access

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Electric Co-op is looking at available federal and state funds to expand broadband access, the CEO told members.

Steve Camerino addressed members at the co-op's annual meeting on Monday, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.

The co-op covers nine of the state’s 10 counties.

Gov. Chris Sununu recently announced that $50 million from the federal CARES Act would be available for broadband projects. The co-op board plans to discuss the funds Wednesday.

___

HEALTH INSURANCE HOTLINE

A hospital group in New Hampshire has set up a hotline to assist patients who have lost health insurance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

HCA hospitals, including Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Parkland Medical Center, and Portsmouth Regional Hospital, are working with people to secure temporary coverage while they are unemployed.

The hotline at (833) 867-8771 is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 5,558 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 15. No new deaths were reported. A total of 339 people have died from the coronavirus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.