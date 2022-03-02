Election regulator warns of risks posed by private canvas

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top election regulator and prosecutor are warning residents of Otero County in southern New Mexico to be warry of intrusive questions and potential intimidation by door-to-door canvassers linked to a review of the 2020 election that was authorized by the Republican-led county commission through a private company.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, said Wednesday that many Otero County residents have been caught off guard as they are approached by canvassers affiliated with a group called New Mexico Audit Force — that claim in some instances to be employees of Otero County.

“The information that we’ve received is that ... they say they’re from the county,” said Toulouse Oliver, describing complaints from resident that have been reviewed by her office. “So really one big concern is, ‘Who are these people? How did they get my personal information? Why are they asking me questions not only about how I voted but about things like my marital status?’ ”

Toulouse Oliver said the complaints about misrepresentation and intrusive questions by canvassers are of concern because of the potential for undermining public confidence in the security of voter information and discouraging participation in elections. She said that a TikTok video about the canvassing led to a deluge of calls to state authorities with calls with questions and complaints.

“You know, it has folks just very concerned about how protected their personal information is,” Toulouse Oliver said.

She also raised concerns that contractors hired by Otero County might access and compromise vote tabulation machines, which would compel state election regulators to decertify and dispose of the equipment.

The Otero County county commission in January authorized a $49,750 contract for a review of election records and voter registration information linked to the 2020 general election. The contract proposal was submitted by EchoMail, led by Shiva Ayyadurai.

EchoMail was among the contractors hired by Arizona’s Republican controlled state Senate to review the 2020 election in Maricopa County and provide a report on ballot envelope images, according public records provided by Otero County. The Maricopa County election department found that nearly every finding by the contractors included inaccurate claims, misleading conclusions and a lack of understanding of federal and state election laws.

EchoMail's “forensic audit” proposal in Otero County called for volunteer canvassers from a group called New Mexico Audit Force to go from door to door to review voter registration data. The election review was pitched to the commission by Las Cruces-based engineer Erin Clements and her husband, David Clements, a former public prosecutor and conservative public speaker who bills himself as a traveling salesman for forensic election audits.

Supporters of the Otero County election review include elected commissioner Couy Griffin, the Republican cofounder of the support group Cowboys for Trump who is confronting misdemeanor criminal charges in the Jan. 6. insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Griffin appeared on an outdoor terrace of the Capitol and tried to lead the crowd in prayer and denies allegations that he knowingly entering barricaded areas of the Capitol grounds with the intent of disrupting government as Congress considered the 2020 Electoral College results.

Contacted Wednesday by text messages, Griffin said state authorities are pushing back against an audit that “threatens the very foundation of the BIGGEST LIE of our lifetime. That is the presidency of Joe Biden.”

Though Trump won nearly 62% of the vote in Otero County in 2022, county commissioners say they are not satisfied with assurances of a fair and accurate election in 2020 by the county clerk or results of the state's risk-limiting audit.

On Wednesday, Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas issued an written advisory that encouraged residents of Otero County to report indications of voter harassment or intimidation.

“You are not required to participate in this so-called ‘audit’ or provide any information unless you choose to do so,” the notice states.

Toulouse Oliver said that authorities are probing whether the contractor hired by Otero County improperly obtained bulk voter records, including street addresses and past election participation histories, through a third part. By state law, the records can only be accessed for a fee by political campaigns or for academic purposes, she noted.