Election Day 2019 - Trumbull goes to the polls

12:17 p.m. - Voter turnout continues to be strong, especially in districts 3 and 4.

According to the town Registrar’s Office, 4,558 Trumbull residents had voted as of noon, about 18%. In 2017, the noon tally showed 4,161 votes had been cast.

District 4, the so-called super district, leads with 1,355 votes. In District 3 1,223 voters had cast ballots, followed by District 1 (1,090) and District 2 (890)

The bellwether in town could be District 4, which has been growing. In 2015 there were 6,902 registered voters in the district. In 2017 it was 7,469. The most recent voter survey showed 7,594 on July 20, but the town has registered 350 more voters since then. The district historically leans Democratic, but Republicans made an effort to win more support there. First selectman candidate Michael Herbst has made a point of mentioning the party’s three Hispanic Town Council candidates. All three live in District 4.

9:48 a.m. - Voter turnout in Trumbull is running ahead of 2017's municipal election as of 9 a.m., according to the town registrar.

As of 9 a.m. 2,061 Trumbull voters had cast a ballot, about 8 percent. Two years ago 9 a.m. turnout was 1,904, which is about 7 percent.

District 3, in the northwest part of town, has been the busiest, with more than 600 residents stopping by Madison Middle School to vote.

District 4, roughly consisting of the areas west of Reservoir Ave. and Church Hill Road, and voting at Middlebrook Elementary School, also has turnout over 600. But District 4, the so-called superdistrict, also has about 20 percent more voters than the other three.

Turnout in District 1, east of Route 25 and bordered to the south by Booth Hill Road and voting at Hillcrest Middle School, is over 400 in turnout. District 2, which runs from Old Town Road to Reservoir Ave., has seen turnout just under 400 at St. Joseph High School.