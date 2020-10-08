Elderly man calls 911 to report he just killed his wife

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — An elderly woman was found dead inside her Bellevue home Thursday morning and her husband surrendered to police after calling to report killing her.

KOMO-TV reports a man called 911 just after 4:30 a.m. and told dispatchers “I shot her,” according to Bellevue Police.

Officers and medics rushed to the home in the 17100 block of SE 60th Street to find the elderly man waiting to meet them on the front porch. He was taken into custody.

The body of the man’s wife was found inside the home, police said.

Detectives are still looking into what led up to the murder but haven’t given any further details yet on a potential motive, only calling it an investigation into a “domestic violence homicide”.