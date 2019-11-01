Elderly Trumbull man found in squalor, relative arrested

A 55-year-old Trumbull man has been charged with abusing an elderly relative after police said they found a man with open wounds living in filthy conditions.

According to reports, police received a request for a welfare check Aug. 8 when a nurse from the Bridgeport Hospital Wound Care Center reported that a patient had not shown up for two consecutive appointments. The patient has wounds that require care, the nurse said.

Police went to the Chatham Drive address the nurse provided, and reported that there were two houses on the property, but both had been damaged by fire and were uninhabitable. The occupants appeared to be living in a recreational vehicle parked on the property.

Officers looked into the RV and allegedly spotted the victim sitting on a couch wrapped in a blanket. When police entered the vehicle, they reported the conditions were filthy and there was a foul odor inside. The victim told police he could not walk, and officers said he had open and infected wounds on his feet that were wrapped in dirty paper towels. Police called EMS, who transported the victim to the hospital.

Carlo Carboni, 55, who had been responsible for bringing the victim to his medical treatments, was charged with third-degree abuse of a person. He was arrested Oct. 23 and released on a promise to appear in court Nov. 4.