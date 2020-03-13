Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt

The annual Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt will take place on the Trumbull Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., on Saturday, April 4 (rain date, Saturday, April 11), from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the egg hunt begins at 11 a.m.

Children can bring their own baskets and hunt for prize-filled eggs. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance. Food trucks will be onsite to offer food for purchase.

Please bring a non-perishable item, as donations will be collected for the Trumbull Food Pantry.

This event is free of charge for children 11-years-old and under. RSVP is required; there is a limit of 350 maximum participants.

For any questions or more information, email Mary Isaac at mary.isaac@trumbull-ct.gov.