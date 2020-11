Edwin Edwards hospitalized again, this time with pneumonia

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards has been hospitalized with pneumonia, only days after he was released from a prior stay for breathing problems. The four-term Democratic former governor's wife, Trina Edwards, posted about the latest hospitalization Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 on Facebook. less FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards has been hospitalized with pneumonia, only days after ... more Photo: Bill Feig, AP Photo: Bill Feig, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Edwin Edwards hospitalized again, this time with pneumonia 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has been hospitalized with pneumonia, only days after he was released from a prior stay for breathing problems.

The four-term Democratic former governor's wife, Trina Edwards, posted about the latest hospitalization Wednesday on Facebook.

“Edwin became very ill yesterday evening and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He has pneumonia in both lungs and will be here for several days, but we expect him to get better and be back home soon. Thank you all for your continued prayers,” Trina Edwards wrote.

The 93-year-old Edwin Edwards spent the prior weekend in a Baton Rouge hospital after having respiratory problems. At that point, his biographer Leo Honeycutt said the former governor had tested negative for both COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Edwards served as Louisiana's governor from 1972 to 1980, from 1984 to 1988 and then from 1992 to 1996.