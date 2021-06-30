Economic crisis, severe shortages make Lebanon 'unlivable' BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 2:11 a.m.
FILE - In this June 12, 2021 file photo, a taxi driver sleeps in the early morning inside his car as he waits in a long queue for gasoline in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
A man rides his scooter with empty water bottles to fill them with gasoline, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
People on their scooters and motorcycles wait in queue for gasoline in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
People stand in line outside a roastery in Beirut to buy coffee fearing there will be shortages after the price of beans increased, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A taxi driver look out through his car, as he waits in a queue for gasoline in Beirut, Lebanon in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
FILE - In this June 11, 2021 file photo, a man speaks with a pharmacist through a closed door after Pharmacies across Lebanon began a two-day strike protesting severe shortages in medicinal supplies that is increasingly putting them in confrontation with customers and patients searching for medicines, in Beirut, Lebanon.
FILE - In this Thursday, June 17, 2021 file photo, a protester passes burning tires and garbage containers blocking a main highway during a protest against the increase in prices of consumer goods and the free fall of the local currency, in Beirut, Lebanon.
FILE - In this Sunday, June 27, 2021 file photo, drivers wait in a long line to get fuel at a gas station under a billboard showing Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone attack in early January 2020, along the airport highway, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon.
BEIRUT (AP) — Ibrahim Arab waits in line several hours a day in the hot summer sun to buy gas for his taxi.
When he's not working, the 37-year-old father of two drives from one Beirut pharmacy to another, looking for baby formula for his 7-month-old son — any he can find — even though the infant got severe diarrhea and vomiting from an unfamiliar brand.