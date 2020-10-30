Eastern Missouri woman wins $4 million in Lottery game

PACIFIC, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri woman has won a $4 million top prize in a Missouri Lottery scratchers game.

Nancy Ham of Pacific won the prize playing the “$100 Million Cash Bonanza” game, lottery officials said Friday. She purchased her winning ticket at Pacific 66.

A news release said Ham was the 151st Missouri Lottery player to win $1 million or more playing a scratchers game.