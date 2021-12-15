Eastern Idaho sheriff accused of threatening youth group

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho sheriff has been charged with two felonies after state investigators accused him of threatening a church youth group with a gun.
The Idaho Attorney General's Office charged Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and misdemeanor exhibition of a gun on Tuesday, EastIdahoNews.com reported. Rowland agreed to take a leave of absence shortly after the allegations arose in November, though he still retains his elected position as sheriff.