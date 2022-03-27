Early winners at the Oscars include 'Tammy Faye,' 'Dune'

LOS ANGELES (AP) \u2014 Some early winners Sunday at the Academy Awards: Sound: \u201cDune\u201d Documentary (short subject): \u201cThe Queen of Basketball\u201d Best animated short film: \u201cThe Windshield Wiper\u201d Live action short: \u201cThe Long Goodbye\u201d Music (original score): \u201cDune\u201d Film editing: \u201cDune\u201d Production design: \u201cDune\u201d Makeup and hairstyling: \u201cThe Eyes of Tammy Faye\u201d ___ For more on this year\u2019s Oscars, visit: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/academy-awards