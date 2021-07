ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A burst of gunfire wounded three people in Albany early Saturday, police said.

Officers got a call about shots being fired around 4:45 a.m. at Third and Oak Streets, where they found a 30-year-old man in the roadway with gunshot wounds to his torso, the Albany Police Department said in a news release. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Then hospital staffers told police that two other gunshot victims had shown up: a 30-year-old man who was hit in the abdomen, and a 32-year-old woman wounded in the leg.

Investigators determined that the two, who are expected to survive, were wounded in the same shooting as the man found on Third Street.

No arrests have been made so far as police continue to investigate.