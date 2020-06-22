Eagles fly one more time

Trumbull High School grads participate in the Trumbull Eagles FlyThru street procession from the Westfield Trumbull Mall to Trumbull High School in Trumbull, Conn. on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Trumbull High School grads participate in the Trumbull Eagles FlyThru street procession from the Westfield Trumbull Mall to Trumbull High School in Trumbull, Conn. on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

TRUMBULL — The Trumbull High Class of 2020 got one more chance to be together and the graduates participated in a police-escorted procession through town, from Westfield Trumbull mall to Trumbull High.