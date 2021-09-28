EXPLAINER: Why and how the UK is experiencing a fuel crisis PAN PYLAS, Associated Press Sep. 28, 2021 Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 12:23 p.m.
1 of8 A sign referring to the lack of fuel is placed at the entrance to a petrol station in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Long lines of vehicles have formed at many gas stations around Britain since Friday, causing spillover traffic jams on busy roads. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Closed fuel pumps at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Long lines of vehicles have formed at many gas stations around Britain since Friday, causing spillover traffic jams on busy roads. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 A closed petrol station in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Long lines of vehicles have formed at many gas stations around Britain since Friday, causing spillover traffic jams on busy roads. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Fuel tankers are filled at the Valero Manchester Terminal, in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Thousands of British gas stations have run dry, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a supply disruption due to a shortage of truck drivers. Long lines of vehicles formed at many gas stations over the weekend, and tempers frayed as some drivers waited for hours. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A worker walks by a fuel tanker at the Valero Manchester Terminal, in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Thousands of British gas stations have run dry, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a supply disruption due to a shortage of truck drivers. Long lines of vehicles formed at many gas stations over the weekend, and tempers frayed as some drivers waited for hours. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Drivers queue for fuel at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Long lines of vehicles have formed at many gas stations around Britain since Friday, causing spillover traffic jams on busy roads. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 A man puts fuel in his car as drivers queue at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Long lines of vehicles have formed at many gas stations around Britain since Friday, causing spillover traffic jams on busy roads. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Closed fuel pumps at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Long lines of vehicles have formed at many gas stations around Britain since Friday, causing spillover traffic jams on busy roads. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Long lines are snaking down streets across the U.K. as drivers struggle to fill up their cars, causing widespread traffic misery and worries over whether the emergency services can do their work.
The British army has been put on standby to help out. And the government is blaming the public, urging people not to panic. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, people hear the word panic and do just that — panic-buying fuel on a scale not seen since September 2000 when a similar crisis brought the country to a virtual standstill.