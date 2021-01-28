EXPLAINER: Why GameStop's stock surge is shaking Wall Street STAN CHOE, AP Business Writer Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 5:41 p.m.
1 of2 Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Robinhood and other online trading platforms are moving to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors. GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 to more than $400 this month as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who has placed market bets that the stock would fall. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 A GameStop storefront is shown before opening Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Dallas. The online trading platform Robinhood is moving to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors. GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 to around $350 this month as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who has placed market bets that the stock would fall. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — It's not just you. What's going on with GameStop's stock doesn't make sense to a lot of people.
The struggling video game retailer's stock has been making stupefying moves this month, wild enough to raise concerns from professional investors on Wall Street to the hallways of regulators and the White House in Washington.