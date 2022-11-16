EXPLAINER: Why California has so many votes left to count

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Control of the U.S. House may come down to results in California, where a seemingly drawn-out process of counting votes has left the balance of power in Washington in limbo.
More than a week after Election Day, and with Republicans just one seat shy of winning the chamber, seven of the 10 House races The Associated Press has yet to call are in the state, though one is between two Democrats. In some of the races, ballots are coming in at a trickle.