EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique? ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 3:29 a.m.
1 of8 In this image taken from militant video released by the Islamic State group on Monday March 29, 2021, purporting to show fighters near the strategic north eastern Mozambique town of Palma, as the militant group claimed it had taken control of the area after five days of conflict. The video from the Islamic State group claims to show fighters in or near Palma, but cannot be independently verified by The Associated Press. (AMAQ Militant video via AP) AMAQ/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Map locates Palma, Mozambique. Fighting raged for the fifth day Sunday in northern Mozambique as rebels fought the army for control of the strategic town of Palma. Associated Press Show More Show Less
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With more than a week of fierce fighting including beheaded bodies in the streets, the battle for the northern Mozambique town of Palma has highlighted the southern Africa country’s insurgency and threats to its multibillion-dollar investments.
Here's a look at what is known about the rebel group and the challenges facing Mozambique.