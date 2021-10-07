EXPLAINER: What's behind the looming Hollywood strike? LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer Oct. 7, 2021 Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 10:21 a.m.
1 of4 A poster advocating union solidarity hangs from the office building housing The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 80, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. The IATSE overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike for the first time in its 128-year history. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 A man enters the union offices of The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 80, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. The IATSE overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike for the first time in its 128-year history. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 A woman walks past a poster advocating union solidarity in front of a Costume Designers Guild office building, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike for the first time in its 128-year history. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 A sign in front of an office building for The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is pictured, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. The IATSE overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike for the first time in its 128-year history. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
A major Hollywood strike could be on the horizon for some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry. Over the weekend, members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IASTE) overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing a nationwide strike for the first time in its history.
Here we look at who is involved, what they're asking for and what's at stake.