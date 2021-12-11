EXPLAINER: What's behind 'sordid' evidence at Potter trial? STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2021 Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 8:59 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After prosecutors spent nearly a day reconstructing the moments after a suburban Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright, one of her attorneys had heard enough. Paul Engh asked for a mistrial, decrying the “sordid pictures” that he said were irrelevant and were shown repeatedly to inflame the jury's sympathies.
But those details and the testimony of secondary witnesses, which may not directly affect whether the jury finds former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter guilty or acquits her, are part of a bigger-picture prosecution strategy to not only convict her of manslaughter, but to send her to prison for a longer term than she could get otherwise.
Written By
STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI