EXPLAINER: What's behind Hong Kong election law changes

HONG KONG (AP) — China's ceremonial parliament this week approved a resolution to alter Hong Kong's election law that many see as effectively ending the city's already weakened local democracy.
By a vote of 2,895-0, with one abstention, the National People’s Congress voted to give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers, reducing the proportion of those directly elected, and ensure that only those determined to be truly loyal to Beijing are allowed to run for office.