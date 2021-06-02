EXPLAINER: The suspension of Arctic refuge drilling leases MARK THIESSEN and MATTHEW DALY , Associated Press June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 6:32 p.m.
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, caribou from the Porcupine caribou herd migrate onto the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. Decades-long political and legal battles over drilling in America's largest wildlife refuge took another turn when the Biden administration suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The move Tuesday, June 1, 2021, was a blow to oil and gas proponents, who came as close as they ever have to starting a drilling program after the refuge was expanded 40 years ago to include the oil-rich coastal plain. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Decades-long political and legal battles over drilling in America’s largest wildlife refuge took another turn when the Biden administration suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The move Tuesday was a blow to oil and gas proponents, who came as close as they ever have to starting a drilling program after the refuge was expanded 40 years ago to include the oil-rich coastal plain. The refuge was nearly opened to drilling in 1995 until President Clinton vetoed a bill sent to him by Congress. Here is a look at the administration's decision and how it got there.
