EXPLAINER: Hit by Ida, New Orleans faces weeks without power MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press Aug. 30, 2021 Updated: Aug. 30, 2021 5:55 p.m.
1 of6 Keith, right, uses a flashlight to help others shop in the dark at a convenience store after the effects the effects of Hurricane Ida knocked out power in the area, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A resident of the Spring Meadow subdivision drives a four wheeler out of flood waters followed by rescue personnel after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in LaPlace, La. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 A lone car heads west on the Pontchartrain Expressway Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 after New Orleans lost power during Hurricane Ida. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Damage caused by Hurricane Ida in Houma, La., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) Scott Clause/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A massive oak, toppled by Hurricane Ida, stretches across a New Orleans street, stretching utility lines and resting against the fronts of two houses on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Kevin McGill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 New Orleans Firefighters assess damages as they take photos and look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hurricane Ida knocked out all eight transmission lines that deliver power to New Orleans, leaving the entire city without electricity as the powerful storm pushed through on Sunday and early Monday with winds that reached 150 miles per hour. Some of the hardest-hit areas won’t see power restored for weeks. A look at what that means for the coastal city and its residents and businesses.
WHAT HAPPENED?