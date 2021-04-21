EXPLAINER: Chauvin jury could stay anonymous for a long time STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 3:39 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge who oversaw Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd ’s death said the jury would remain anonymous until he deemed it safe to release their names, in an effort to not just protect the 12 jurors from outside influence but also to preserve Chauvin’s right to a fair trial.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill hasn't said how long their names might stay secret. He told potential jurors in the runup to the trial that their names would come out eventually, but assured them he would protect their privacy as long as he feels it's necessary.
