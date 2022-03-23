EU looks to US to help curb reliance on Russian natural gas

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is looking to the United States to help reduce its reliance on Russian energy and will be discussing major shipments of liquefied natural gas over the next two years during a meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers Wednesday that she will talk with Biden about “how to prioritize LNG deliveries from the United States to the European Union in the coming months. We are aiming at having a commitment for additional supplies for the next two winters."