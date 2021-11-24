EU says economic recovery threatened by COVID-19 resurgence RAF CASERT, Associated Press Nov. 24, 2021 Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 11:09 a.m.
1 of6 People line up at a COVID-19 testing center in the courtyard of the Residenz, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) Peter Kneffel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 People wear a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they walk in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 A man walks to the Health Pass control zone outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021.Infections and virus-related hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise in France in recent weeks, and the government is stepping up enforcement of the health pass and encouraging people to get booster shots Jean-Francois Badias/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - Medical staff attend to a patient at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the hospital in Bratislava, Slovakia, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Slovakia recorded another new record in coronavirus infections as the government was discussing a national lockdown to tame the surge on Wednesday. (Martin Baumann/TASR via AP, File) Martin Baumann/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 People stand in line in front of a COVID-19 vaccination center in Eggenfelden, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP) Armin Weigel/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - Health care workers transport a COVID-19 patient, in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have soared to a record level again, reaching almost 26,000 daily cases. The Health Ministry says the daily tally hit 25,864 on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, about 3,000 more than the previous record registered on Friday. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — The massive spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is threatening the European Union's recovery from the deep economic slump caused by last year's onset of the pandemic, the bloc's economy chief said Wednesday.
And medical experts warned that the public health situation could get much worse.