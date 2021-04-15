EU faces criticism over declining Ukrainian leader's invite

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union faced questions Thursday about its commitment to Ukraine in times of need after the president of the EU's executive commission's president turned down an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the 30th anniversary celebration of the country's independence.
Zelenskyy invited Europe Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to travel to Ukraine in August. Her Cabinet chief, Bjoern Seibert, wrote to decline under his own signature, citing von der Leyen's heavy schedule at that time. The letter of reply was leaked to journalists.