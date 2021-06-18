EU experts helping Sri Lanka assess ship disaster damage BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI, Associated Press June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 8:09 a.m.
1 of3 This photo provided by Sri Lankan Navy shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The container ship carrying chemicals sank off Sri Lanka’s capital on Thursday nearly a month after catching fire, raising concerns about a possible environmental disaster. The ship's operator said the wreck of the Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl "is now wholly sitting on the seabed at a depth of 21 meters (70 feet).” (Sri Lanka Navy via AP) AP Show More Show Less
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A team of technical experts from European Union are helping Sri Lanka's government assess the environmental damage caused by the sinking of a container ship that was carrying chemicals and caught fire, the government said Friday.
The experts held discussions with top Sri Lankan officials and stakeholders on Friday, a day after the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl ship sank off the country's main port and nearly a month after the vessel caught fire.
