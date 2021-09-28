EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press Sep. 28, 2021 Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 11:25 a.m.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday.
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.
