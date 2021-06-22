Duterte threatens to arrest Filipinos who refuse vaccination June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 4:26 a.m.
1 of3 A pedicab driver is inoculated with China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Manila, Philippines. The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse the COVID-19 vaccination and told them to leave the country for hard-hit countries like India and the United States if they would not cooperate with massive efforts to end the pandemic. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse COVID-19 vaccination and told them to leave the country if they would not cooperate with the efforts to contain the pandemic.
President Rodrigo Duterte, who is known for his public outbursts and brash rhetoric, said in televised remarks Monday night that he has become exasperated with people who refuse to get immunized then help spread the coronavirus.