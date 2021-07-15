Dutch media: Crime reporter De Vries has died after shooting July 15, 2021 Updated: July 15, 2021 8:36 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Thursday Jan. 31, 2008 file photo, Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries arrives for a live TV show in Amsterdam, Netherlands. De Vries, a renowned Dutch crime reporter was shot last week in a brazen attack in Amsterdam, and has died Dutch media reported Thursday July 15, 2021, citing a statement from his family. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Peter R. de Vries, the renowned Dutch crime reporter shot last week in a brazen attack in Amsterdam, has died, Dutch media reported Thursday, citing a statement from his family.
“Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle," RTL, the Dutch network De Vries regularly worked for, cited the family statement as saying.