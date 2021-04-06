Dutch lawmakers set to resume stalled coalition talks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch lawmakers appointed a veteran negotiator Tuesday to kickstart stalled talks to form the country's next ruling coalition following last month's general election and a subsequent motion of censure against the leader of the winning party — caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
His conservative party, the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, won the largest number of seats in the election, putting Rutte in line to lead talks to form what would be his fourth ruling coalition.