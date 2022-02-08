Dutch government names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government appointed a commissioner Tuesday to tackle sexual abuse and intimidation, after recent high-profile #MeToo cases shocked the European Union nation.
In recent weeks, the popular television talent show “The Voice of Holland” has been taken off the air amid complaints of unwanted behavior ranging from sexually-tinged WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape involving presenters. On Sunday, a senior executive at the country's biggest soccer club quit and apologized for what the club called a “series of inappropriate messages” sent to several female colleagues.